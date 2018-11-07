Photo-exhibition on Kashmir inaugurated in Brussels

Brussels, November 07 (KMS): An exhibition of photographs depicting the atrocities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir was inaugurated at the European Press Club in Brussels.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, opened the week-long “Kashmir EU Week” exhibition organised by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU). The photographs of the famous French-Belgian photographer Cédric Gerbehaye have been displayed in the exhibition.

The photographs depict the miseries of the people of the occupied territory and their struggle for freedom in a brutal environment marked by the presence of tens of thousands of Indian occupational troops.

On the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said, this exhibition will help in understanding the hardships of the people of occupied Kashmir. “Kashmiris are suffering from Indian brutalities for the past seven decades. Problem of Kashmir is on the agenda of the United Nations for a long time but the issue has not been resolved so far according to the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” He further said, “By removing Article 35-A India wants to make demographic change in occupied Kashmir but we shall not allow New Delhi to do so.”

The AJK Prime Minister hailed the recent report of UN High Commissioner on Human Rights and a document of EU Parliament’s research center regarding human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, and Chairman of Kashmir Global Council, Farooq Siddiqui, also addressed the opening session of the exhibition, which was moderated by Shiraz Raj.

Ali Raza Syed said, as a photograph always gives an important message, these photos show the world the severe psychological trauma among the people of Kashmir. There is no treatment for such pain; it is necessary to help to bring them out of the trauma, he said.

Farooq Siddiqui maintained that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till achievement of their inalienable right to self-determination.

It is important to mention that KCEU launched the 11th annual week-long event of “Kashmir EU-Week” at European Parliament in Brussels on Monday.

