Police refute army’s claim about March 2018 killings in Shopian

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, police have admitted that the four youth killed by Indian troops after being dubbed mujahideen at Pahnoo, Shopian, in March this year, were local civilians.

The confession was made by police in its reply submitted before the Human Rights Commission of the occupied territory. Human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo had filed the petition.

The detailed reply filed by the SSP Shopian mentioned that Indian army officer, Major Praveen, registered a complaint with Shopian police station on March 4, 2018 that two cars “tried to jump over” an army check point near Pahnoo School”. The reply further said, “The soldiers challenged the cars but they didn’t stop and instead opened fire and in the exchange of fire one militant and three over ground workers were killed.”

However, the police reply stated that during the course of investigation, it came to fore that the four slain youth were civilians and “nothing adverse” was found against them.

Like this: Like Loading...