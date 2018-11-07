Sehrai thanks Arba’een walk participants for Kashmir support

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has thanked the people from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Nigeria for staging a silent protest against the Indian aggression on Kashmiri people and for showing spectacular solidarity with them during the yearly Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) from Najaf to Karbala.

Millions of people gather every year for the procession known as Arba’een walk to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Hussain (RA).

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the way people shared our pain and raised their voice in our support is commendable and such advocacy to the subjugated Kashmiri people is very encouraging for us and it has added a new life to the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

The demonstration and display of placards in favour of Kashmiris and paying tributes to the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people during the procession was meant to convey to the world in emphatic terms that Muslim Ummah would never leave their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters alone in their just struggle, come what may.

