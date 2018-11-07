Shutdown in Shopain areas against killing of two youth

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Safanagri and Awneera areas of Shopian district, today, to mourn the killing of two youth by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the youth, Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rathar, during a cordon and search operation at Safanagri on Tuesday.

All shops and other business establishments in Safanagri and Awneera areas were closed while traffic was off the road.

Reports said that people from the Shopian and its neighbouring districts were visiting the residences of the martyred youth to express solidarity with their families.

