5 dozen Muslims including woman arrested in Kishtwar

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian Special Investigation Team of police has arrested over five dozen people including a woman in Kishtwar, today.

Around five dozen people have so far been picked up by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional SP Kishtwar at Tapal Mohalla of Kishtwar town.

The SIT team arrested the Muslims on fake charges with regard to the killing of BJP local leaders Anil Parihar and Ajeet Parihar by some unidentified gunmen on November 1

The Muslims in the town are facing threat from Indian forces and Hindu extremist groups like Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh, Banjrag Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

People in the remote area of the town staged protest against the arrest of the woman by Indian forces.

