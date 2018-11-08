Arba’een walk participants has exposed India’s real face: Gilani

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has praised the participants of an annual walk from Najaf to Karbala for sharing the pain of Kashmiri people inflicted by brutal occupation of India over Jammu and Kashmir.

The people from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Nigeria staged a silent protest during the yearly procession known as Arba’een Walk against the Indian aggression on the Kashmiri people. The participants raised slogans and placards in favour of Kashmir’s freedom struggle as a mark of solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani while hailing the participants said Muslim Ummah is like a single body and if any part of the body is in pain the whole body feels and expresses it.

He said, “Any individual with the human heart anywhere can sympathize with a nation that is facing oppression. This is encouraging and very supportive for our movement and we sincerely thank all those who stood by us in this hour of trial, when world biggies are busy in death and destruction all around the world particularly of Muslim nations through their stooges and puppets.”

“Every freedom-loving person, no matter what ethnicity, religion or region he belongs to, is ambassador for our movement and he or she should act as a voice for our agony and atrocities in the world forums to expose New Delhi’s real face,” he concluded.

