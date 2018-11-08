Clashes erupt between civilians, Indian troops in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted between civilians and Indian forces’ personnel during a cordon and search operation (CASO), launched by the troops at Arihal village in Pulwama district on Thursday.

A police official said that a joint team of Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and police laid a siege around Arihal village and conducted house-to-house searches.

Scores of youth came out of their homes and started a peaceful protest against the operation. The forces fired teargas shells triggering clashes between the troops and the protesters.

Like this: Like Loading...