Gowhar Nazeer remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammad Yasin Malik have paid rich tributes to martyr Gowhar Nazeer of Zainakot on his martyrdom anniversary.

Indian troops martyred Gowhar Nazeer on November 07, 2016 during the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the occupied territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that Gowhar Nazeer was killed three years ago, but the killers were roaming free.

Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement recalled the contribution of the young Kashmiris and said from 2008 till today thousands of innocent youth have fallen to Indian bullets, pellets, bombs and shells while thousands have been subjected to torture and many are languishing in jails.

He said India and its Kashmiri stooges have unleashed a reign of terror against innocent and peaceful Kashmiri youth and have left no space for peaceful political activities and hence is pushing these innocents to the wall.

Yasin Malik said martyr Gowhar Nazeer was subjected to state terrorism during Indian prime minister’s visit to Kashmir and no one has been punished for his brutal killing.

