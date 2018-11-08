Indian troops arrest Ummat-e-Islami Pulwama president

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested the Ummat-e-Islami District Pulwama President, Aijaz Noori, during a raid on his residence in Pulwama, last night.

Ummat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the troops barged into the house of Aijaz Noori, vandalized the property and harassed the inmates. While condemning the arrest, the party said the troops have been raiding the Aijaz Noori’s house for the past six days.

Aijaz Noori was regularly participating in the funerals of the martyred youth and visiting the bereaved families in Pulwama district. The statement said that Aijaz Noori was arrested after he recently led the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Muhammad Amin Dar, in Pampore. He has been receiving threats from Indian army and paramilitary forces over leading funeral prayers of the martyrs, it added.

Like this: Like Loading...