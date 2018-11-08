Mirwaiz among 500 most influential Muslim personalities

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has, for the fifth consecutive year, been chosen among the 500 most influential Muslim personalities across the globe by Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISISC), Jordan, and one among the five top in South Asia.

The RISISC-Jordan’s annual report for year 2019, tilted “The Muslim 500″ Umar Farooq inherited the title of the 14th Mirwaiz, (traditional preacher of Muslims in Kashmir) in 1990 after the martyrdom of his father. At the young age of twenty, he became the chairman and founder of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a grassroots coalition of pro-freedom parties in J&K.

He has raised the Kashmir problem at the United Nations, European Parliament and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realized”.

The forum spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed RISISC-Jordan’s annual report for year 2018, of declaring Mirwaiz among the most influential 500 Muslims across the world and among five in South Asia, as a matter of pride and honour for the people of Kashmir and an acknowledgment of their rightful and just struggle for right to self-determination.

