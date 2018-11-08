Protest march in France against Indian brutalities in IOK

Paris, November 08 (KMS): A protest march organized by Jammu and Kashmir Forum France was held at Eiffel Tower in France to condemn brutalities of India against Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

A large number of community members from Azad and occupied Kashmir and Pakistan participated in the march. PPP Europe President Dr Irshad Ali Kambooh participated in the programme as special guest.

Addressing the protesters, speakers including Raja Ali Asghar, Chaudhry Razaq Dhal, Abdul Qadeer and Chaudhry Afzal Langah said that even women and children were not safe from Indian forces’ aggression in occupied Kashmir. They said that India had no justification to illegally hold Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of its people.

