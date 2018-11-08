Rights violations order of the day in IOK

Dozens arrest in Kishtwar on fake charges

Srinagar, November 8 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that extrajudicial killings, torture, injuries, illegal detentions, arrests under draconian Public Safety Act, vandalism of properties and ban on religious as well as political activities by Indian occupational forces have become order of the day in the territory.

Senior APHC leader in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, deplored that the space for pro-freedom leadership was being choked, so much so that the leaders were not allowed to address people on Fridays. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said whosoever raises the voice against repression and calls for resolution of the Kashmir dispute is booked under charges of sedition draconian law Public Safety Act. He strongly condemned the arrest of religious scholars and preachers, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Malik of Trahigaam, Kupwara and Molvi Ajaz Noori of Pulwama for leading funeral prayers of martyrs. He termed the arrests as political vendetta and the sheer frustration on the part of ruling regime in the occupied territory.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar praised the participants of an annual walk from Najaf to Karbala for sharing the pain of Kashmiri people inflicted by brutal occupation of India over Jammu and Kashmir. He said Muslim Ummah is like a single body and if any part of the body is in pain the whole body feels and expresses it.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik in their separate statements paid rich tributes to martyr Gowhar Nazeer on his martyrdom anniversary. Gowhar Nazeer was martyred by Indian troops on 7th of November in 2016 during the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the occupied territory.

A special investigation team of Indian police arrested over five dozen people including a woman in Kishtwar area of Jammu region, today. The arrests were made under the supervision of Kishtwar police chief on the fake charges in connection with the killing of two local BJP leaders by some unidentified gunmen on November 1 in the town. Clashes broke out between civilians and Indian forces’ personnel during a cordon and search operation at Arihal in Pulwama district.

A protest march was held at Eiffel Tower in Paris to condemn the brutalities of India against Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir. The march organized by Jammu and Kashmir Forum France was attended by a large number of community members from Azad and occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

Amman-based independent research institution, Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, chose for the fifth consecutive year the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, among the 500 most influential Muslim personalities across the globe and one among the five in South Asia.

