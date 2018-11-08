Sehrai condemns arrest of religious scholars in IOK

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has strongly condemned the arrest of religious scholars and preachers, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Malik of Trahigaam, Kupwara, and Molvi Ajaz Noori of Pulwama for leading funeral prayers of martyrs.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that arresting and slapping draconian laws on religious scholars, imaams, youth and on resistance leaders and shifting them to jails is a highly undemocratic act and deserved all forms of shame and condemnation.

He said Kashmir witnessed gross violation of human rights in the form of extrajudicial executions, torture, injuries, the killing of human beings, unabated use of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), illegal detentions and a ban on every pro-freedom political activity.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said the forces have unleashed a reign of terror across the territory and the authorities have broken all records of tyranny, which is shameful. He said the jails and interrogation centres have been filled with innocent people and many have been shifted to outside the territory as well. He said these repressive measures are being used as tools to punish the innocent people and to force people of Kashmir into a submission.

He said the authorities are unleashing mass arrest spree and slapping draconian laws whosoever raising voice against the Indian atrocities and suppression. He said the action is not only the worst kind of state terrorism but also amounts to direct interference into religious affairs of Kashmiris and it will not be tolerated.

He said the authorities have no respect for the laws or the moral values and the state is practically ruled by the martial law. The people of this region are barred to follow their faith and even the funeral prayers are banned here, he deplored.

