Tributes paid to Shopian martyred youth

IOK bar eulogises sacrifices of Jammu martyrs

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid rich tributes to the two youth, Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Aamir Ahmed Rather, martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Safanagri in Shopian district on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a high-level delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) led by General Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Ganie visited Safanagri and Awneera areas of Shopian and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of Idrees Mir and Aamir Rather.

Muhamad Rafiq Ganie speaking on the occasion denounced the authorities for continued bloodshed and said that people in territory had been facing war-like situation for the past several decades.

He also paid glowing tributes to people martyred on November 6, 1947. He said that all the areas of Jammu region witnessed the ugliest and most brutal human carnage and all streets and fields of Jammu region were flooded with blood of Muslims.

The delegation also comprised Sajad Ayoubi, Manzoor Lelhari, Abdul Rasheed, Hilal Ahmad and Abul Rasheed Butt.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir addressing a gathering in Srinagar condemned the senselessness of the international community over the continued killing in the territory. He said that India was killing innocent Kashmiris on daily basis but the world community had become a mute spectator.

Paying tributes to the martyred youth of Shopian, Javaid Ahmad Mir said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyred would not go waste and their mission would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Another delegation led by Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui visited Sopore and Barramulla to offer condolences with the bereaved families of martyr Naseer Ahmed Teli, martyr Mir Minhaj Mohiuddin and Aqil Ahmed Sofi. The other members of the delegation included Sheikh Musaib, Reyaz Ahmed and Muhammad Rafiq.

Meanwhile, the High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir at a meeting in Srinagar eulogized the sacrifices offered by Jammu Muslims in the ongoing struggle for freedom. The Bar Association, while paying rich tributes to the Jammu martyrs of 1947, clearly and candidly stated that in November, 1947, around three lakh Muslims, men, women and children were massacred by ruthless forces of Maharaja and Hindu fanatics to pave the way for Hindus and Sikhs to occupy their properties and change the demography of Jammu region.

