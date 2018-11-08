Zafar Butt seeks UK role for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir

Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt has sought the intervention by the United Kingdom in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “As the dispute is the legacy of the Partition brokered by the UK; it is, therefore, the duty of the country to play a major role in its settlement. He strongly condemned the indiscriminate pellet firing in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district. He said many civilians were injured; some of them were hit in their eyes, when Indian troops fired indiscriminate pellets on unarmed protesters.

The Hurriyat leader expressed his concern over the deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in prisons in and outside the Kashmir valley.

