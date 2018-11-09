APSCC for probe into secret packages given to Kashmiri Pandits

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has sought a high-level impartial probe into secret packages to the members of Kashmiri Pandit community over the past several decades.

The APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the probe team should be comprised some seasoned members of the Indian Parliament or by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court of India.

He said right from 1989, the attitude of the Indian governments and its stooges in the territory has remained full of apathy and discrimination against the Sikhs especially those living in the valley. He said, “Over the years it has been observed that the governments in New Delhi have been announcing packages for Kashmiri Pandits and nothing has been done with respect to the Muslim and Sikh communities.”

He said that a thorough probe would expose the officials who had been doling out packages to the Kashmiri Pandits from time to time. He said that since people involved in different scandals had been exposed time has come when the same parameter was applied sanctioning undue and unfavourable packages for Kashmiri Pandits.

The APSCC Chairman asked the members of Sikh community to stand up and wage a battle against the injustices meted out to them by the people at the helm of affairs in New Delhi and occupied Kashmir.

