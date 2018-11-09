Civilian killings: HR body sends notices to Shopain DC, SSP

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the deputy commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, over the killing of a civilian, Shahid Manzoor Mir, who was recently killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Shopian, asking them to file a detailed compliance report.

The Chairman of the Commission Justice (retd) Bilal Nazki also issued a separate notice to the deputy commissioner and the SSP of Shopian in the case of killing of a mentally-challenged person, Rayees Ahmed Wani asking them to file a detailed report within four weeks.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo filed two separate petitions regarding the killing of the civilians, Shahid Manzoor Mir and Rayees Ahmed Wani.

The petitioner has claimed that Shahid Manzoor Mir was killed deliberately by the Indian troops and dubbed him as a ‘militant’ later despite the fact that he had no adverse case against him. The petitioner urged the Commission to investigate the case. Similarly, the petitioner said that there was no Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place for dealing with the mentally unsound people.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in an interview said that at least 16 mentally unsound people were killed since 2002 and that there was no SOP in place in the territory for dealing with the mentally-unsound people who get closer to Indian forces’ camps during late hours.

He said that all incidents need to be investigated. “Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) can’t be made an excuse for such killings,” he added.

