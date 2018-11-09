Concern expressed over harassment of Kashmiri students in India

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has expressed serious concern over the harassment of Kashmiri students studying in India on one pretest or the other.

The JKML in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were being targeted on every front in and outside the occupied territory. He said that registering sedition charges against the Kashmiri students and issuing show cause notices to them clearly exhibited the biased approach against the Kashmiri students.

The statement said that the actions were aimed at forcing the Kashmiri students to leave their studies midway thus destroying their future.

