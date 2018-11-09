Gilani grieved at Samiul Haq’s murder, Khalid Ibrahim’s death

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has condemned the murder of Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq in Pakistan.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Maulana was a tall politico-religious scholar having a sound contribution in the educational and political spheres of Pakistan and that his death in such a manner was very painful.

Condoling the demise of late Khalid Ibrahim, the veteran politician of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilani said that he was a brave and honest politician who always stood by his principles and never compromised on them.

Terming him as a sincere voice of the Kashmiris, he said that the deceased always favoured accession of Kashmir to Pakistan. He was bold enough to put forward his point of view despite domestic and national criticism, Geelani added.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq and Khalid Ibrahim, he prayed for the eternal peace of the deported souls.

Meanwhile, the APHC in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the continued house raids and arrests of youth across length and breadth of occupied Kashmir.

The statement said men in uniform were the ultimate authority to decide one’s fate in the territory and they willfully and revengefully harass and humiliate the common people.

