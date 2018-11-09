Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Tral

People hold forceful demonstrations in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Tral town of Pulwama district, today.

The troops killed the youth and destroyed a house during a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganai Gund area of the town. Several people were injured when the troops fired pellets and teargas shells on the demonstrators who were protesting against the killing. The occupation authorities suspended internet service in Tral, Awantipora and Pampore areas of the district.

Meanwhile, forceful protest demonstrations were held in Hyderpora, Maisuma, Nowhatta and other areas of Srinagar, today, which were held by the Joint Resistance Leadership against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. The protesters led by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous, Imtiaz Shah, Muhammad Maqbool Magami and Professor Maqdoomi chanted high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris had not sacrificed tens of thousands of lives for a so-called fragile, absurd and ridiculous roadmap like autonomy, self-rule or status quo. He said that the Kashmir dispute could only be resolved through implementation of the UN resolutions. He was reacting to the remarks of pro-India National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, in which he called for Ireland-Type of Kashmir settlement.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, addressing a gathering at Bilal Masjid in Srinagar urged the people of occupied Kashmir to completely boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections. The nine-phased Panchayat elections would be held in the territory between 17th November and 11th December, this year. Yasin Malik said, the empty polling booths during the recent polls was a democratic defeat to India that showed to world that Kashmir doesn’t want to remain with New Delhi.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement issued in Srinagar congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the eve of the commencement of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the 3rd month of Islamic calendar. This is the month of the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, addressing a gathering at Kokernag in Islamabad and Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement in Srinagar said that durable peace in South Asia was impossible without settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. Hurriyat leader, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, visited Pampore and expressed solidarity with the family of a martyred youth.

On the other hand, a woman, Shareefa Bano, who was injured in a blast in Laroo area of Kulgam on October 21, 2018, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

In Brussels, speakers of a conference held at the European Parliament in connection with the Kashmir EU-Week stressed for early and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. The speakers included members of European Parliament, Wajid Khan, Julie Ward, Anthea McIntyre, John Howarth and Amjad Bashir and the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed.

