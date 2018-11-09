IOK authorities start recruitment for border battalions

Jammu, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have started the process of recruitment for 2014 posts in border battalions.

The Home Department of the occupied territory in consultation with Police Head Quarters (PHQ) formulated a proposal to raise two border battalions of police which was forwarded to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per an order of the authorities, the recruitment for the posts should be strictly from the youth living in the areas of 0-10 km from Working Boundary (WB), Line of Control (LoC), Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) and should also be equally divided amongst the 10 border districts of occupied Kashmir.

The criteria may be relaxed for Leh and Kargil if sufficient youth are not available from 0-10 km of LoC/AGPL/LAC.

