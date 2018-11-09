JRL holds demo in Srinagar against HR abuses by troops in IOK

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, peaceful protest demonstrations were held in Maisuma area of Srinagar, today, under the auspices of the Joint Resistance Leadership against the surge in killings, cordon and search operations and other brutalities of Indian troops in the territory.

Scores of people including Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Imtiaz Shah, Muhammad Maqbool Magami and Professor Muqdoomi held a demonstration at Hyderpora in Srinagar. The protester raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The leaders and activists of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front staged a demonstration in Maisuma area of Srinagar against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. It was led by JKLF leader, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, and was joined by dozens of pro-freedom activists and people. The protesters were chanting “We want freedom” and “Stop human rights violations in Kashmir” slogans.

A large number of leaders and activists of the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee and people belonging to all walks of life held a peaceful demonstration outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar soon after the Friday congregation prayers against the recent civilian killings and Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) by Indian troops across the territory.

