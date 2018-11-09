Maulana Tari expresses solidarity with Agha Al-Moosvi

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) General Secretary, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Tari, visited Budgam and expressed solidarity with senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi was recently summoned by India’s National Investigation Agency at Humhama Police Station in Srinagar and subjected to questioning in connection with a false case registered against him.

Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Tari wished the senior APHC leader good health. He hailed the role of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in the ongoing freedom movement and his association with the illegally detained DFP Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah.

Meanwhile, the DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian. It said that the Kashmiri youth were laying their lives for a great cause and it was the collective responsibility of every sane citizen of the territory to safeguard these great and priceless sacrifices.

