‘No peace in region without Kashmir settlement’

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has said that permanent peace in South Asia is impossible without settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering at Kokernag in Islamabad district expressed serious concern over the prevailing grim situation of occupied Kashmir and said that the world should put pressure on India to honour the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said instability prevails in the region due to unresolved Kashmir dispute and the peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute could bring permanent peace in the south Asian region.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, in a statement in Srinagar said that India had waged a war against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris. He said that India was using all cheap tactics to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He said that one day India would have to leave Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone paid tributes to Poet of East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary. He said that Allama Iqbal always supported the people of Kashmir in their struggle against the Dogra regime. He said that people of Kashmir had continued their struggle and would take it to its logical conclusion against all odds.

