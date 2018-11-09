Peaceful Kashmir settlement stressed in Brussels moot

Brussels, November 09 (KMS): The speakers of a conference held at the European Parliament in Brussels in connection with the ongoing Kashmir EU-Week stressed for early and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Member of European Parliament (MEP), Wajid Khan, chairing the conference told the participants that hearing of human rights committee of the EU Parliament on Kashmir dispute will be held in January.

MEPs, Julie Ward, Anthea McIntyre, John Howarth and Amjad Bashir, the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, Dr Gul Die Osuri, Human Right Activist Sumera Khursheed, Member of Brussels Parliament, Dr Zahoor Manzoor, former member of Brussels Parliament Daniele Caroon, Chairman of Kashmir Global Council Farooq Saddiqui, Director of X-Theater Berlin Yasmin Ibrahim and Councillor from UK Ateequr Rehman spoke on the occasion.

The KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, informed the participants that the Kashmir EU-Week was aimed at highlighting the Kashmir dispute in Europe and making better understanding on the issue in the region, as it is a platform of awareness about the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, continued his activities in connection with the Kashmir EU-Week in Brussels. He is precipitating as a chief guest in the annual events of the Kashmir EU-Week arranged by the KCEU at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The AJK Prime Minister met the UN Deputy Regional Representative, Paul D’Auchamp in Brussels. During the meeting, which took place in presence of KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, former Ambassador of EU Mr Anthony Crasner and Chairman of Kashmir Global Council, Farooq Saddiqui, the UN Human Rights Council’s recent report on human rights situation in occupied Kashmir was discussed.

About a likely visit of the UN representative delegation to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Prime Minister said if UN representatives want to visit AJK, government of Pakistan will facilitate them.

Ali Raza Syed assured the UN office-bearers that the KCEU will remain in touch with the UN regional office in Brussels to update them regarding latest situation concerning the Kashmir dispute.

A meeting between AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider, and member of EU Parliament, Dr Sajjad Karim, also took place in Brussels. The KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, was also present on the occasion.

Regarding the upcoming hearing, the AJK Prime Minister said that the Kashmiris should participate in the hearing and as well gather outside of the parliament during the hearing to show their solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The exhibition in connection with the Kashmir EU-Week would continue at the European Press Club in Brussels and would be held at EU Parliament from next week till November 18, 2018. The photographs clicked by the famous French-Belg photographer, Cédric Gerbehaye, have been displayed in the exhibition, telling the miseries of the people of occupied Kashmir and how they struggle for freedom in a brutal environment and a severe pressure by the Indian forces.

Conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings and exhibitions also continue in Brussels as a part of the Kashmir EU Week to highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

It is to mention here that MEPs Wajid Khan and Sajjad Karim are hosting the Kashmir EU-Week arranged by KCEU at the EU parliament.

