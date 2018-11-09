Reshi expresses solidarity with martyr Amin’s family

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi visited the residence of recently martyred youth, Muhammad Amin in Pampore and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.

Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi on the occasion strongly condemned the indiscriminate pellet firing in Kulgam and Ganderbal districts of South Kashmir.

He said that the Indian forces fired pellets indiscriminately on unarmed civilians in which many civilians were injured. He said that New Delhi must shun military might approach as Kashmir is a political issue. He said that the world community should show its seriousness towards the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He said that it was the moral responsibility of Britain to intervene and help settle the Kashmir dispute as it had left it unresolved in 1947.

