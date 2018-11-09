UN resolutions only solution to Kashmir dispute: Sehrai

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through implementation of relevant UN resolutions.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, while reacting to the remarks of National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah wherein he called for “Ireland-type of Kashmir settlement”, said that the Kashmiris had not sacrificed tens of thousands of lives for so-called fragile, absurd and ridiculous roadmaps like autonomy, self rule or status quo for resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Terming the statement of Abdullah as absurd and ridiculous, he said Farooq Abdullah, in order to remain in news, always issues such controversial and shameful statements. They are barefaced, follow their treacherous politics and are never ashamed of their absurd statements, but people of the occupited territory are fully aware of his character and the level to which he can stoop down for his lust of power, he added.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said all pro-India parties are responsible for miseries and bloodbath of Kashmiris. “Going through the history, one can come cross a long list of these traitors with their horrifying crimes and brutalities against their own people. “They have brutally and mercilessly crushed the peaceful and public uprisings of 2008, 2010 and 2016, and inflicted deep wounds on the people of Kashmir.”

He said, be it the hanging of Maqbool Butt or the hanging of Afzal Guru, National Conference was the co-signatory to both these travesties of justice. He said NC has at every crucial juncture deceived the people of Kashmir. “This pro-India class has mutually agreed to take turns to slaughter and to crush the Kashmiris for their lust of power”, he added.

He said none among these pro-Indian stooges figure among lesser evil and they don’t differ much as they are following the same agenda.

