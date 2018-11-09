Yasin Malik urges IOK people to boycott panchayat elections

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammad Yasin Malik has urged the people to completely boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections in the territory.

Mohammad Yasin Malik addressing a public gathering at Bilal Masjid in Srinagar said that the fraud elections had always damaged the Kashmir cause.

He said that the boycott of recent municipal polls and the parliamentary elections of 2017 had frustrated India and appeal people to sit in their homes during the Panchayat elections. He said these elections have kept the Kashmir dispute away from its settlement.

“Empty polling booths during the recent sham polls was a democratic defeat to India. It showed to the world that Kashmir didn’t want to remain with India,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...