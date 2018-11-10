APHC condemns continued house raids, arrest spree in IOK

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the house raids and arrests of youth by Indian police and troops across the territory.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that physical torture by Indian police and paramilitary personnel could not intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission. It said Indian armed men in uniform in the territory are the ultimate authority to decide one’s fate and they willfully and revengefully harass and humiliate the common people.

Citing the example of Warapaw Aalastang area of Ganderbal, where some mujahideen managed to escape unhurt in a cordon and search operation a few days back, the APHC said the Indian forces’ personnel have started to arrest local youth and torture them just to take the revenge.

It said that a few youth after arrest were forced to spend the whole night in open in this severe cold after being subjected to ruthless interrogation, endangering their life and they had to be admitted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar as they were critically ill.

The statement said that such inhuman and immoral tactics had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment in the past and would meet the same fate in the future as well.

