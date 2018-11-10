Concern expressed over Nisar Rather’s falling health in jail

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained party Chairman, Nisar Hussain Rathar, at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu and demanded his immediate release.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a meeting held in Srinagar condemned the brutalities of Indian forces and said that killing of innocent people had become a routine in the occupied territory.

The participants of the meeting deliberated upon the current situation of Kashmir and appealed to the people to boycott the upcoming fraud Panchayat elections like civic polls and give a message to India and the world community that Kashmiris only wanted right to self-determination.

They also paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in the territory and reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue liberation movement till it reached its logical end.

The meeting was attended by party leaders and activists including Gulshan Abbas, Khadim Hussain, Ali Muhammad Rathar, Fayaz Budgami, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Qasim, Shaheen Abbas, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Imtiaz Hussain.

Like this: Like Loading...