Glorious tribute paid to youth martyred in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glorious tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Pulwama.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian authorities were responsible for the unabated bloodshed in the territory. He said that the youth spilled their hot blood for the sacred cause and the entire Kashmir was indebted to the martyrs for their sacrifices.

Criticizing the Indian authorities, the APHC chairman said that instead of taking concrete measures to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, they wanted to thrust their choice through barrel of gun.

Syed Ali Gilani said that prevailing uncertainty in the territory and unrealistic approach of Indian rulers were the basic cause of human tragedy and it was the reason that youth were losing their precious lives. He said that it was the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir and the leadership to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

He said that Kashmiris strived for right to self-determination following peaceful means, however Indian authorities responded beastly and ruthlessly, silencing their legitimate voice through coercive measures.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs, hailed the spirit of the people and commended their sensitivity and seriousness towards resistance movement. He said Kashmiris will never budge from their stand and will carry their mission till its logical end.

Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and the Chairman of United Jihad Council Syed Salahuddin in their statements issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyrs, Liaqat Ahmed and Wajid-ul-Islam in Pulwama and said that their sacrifices would not go waste.

Like this: Like Loading...