India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ voice: Sehrai

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that India cannot suppress the voice of people through use of brute force.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on youth including Shahid Ahmed Tantray, Waseem Meraaj, Suhail Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Umar Dar, Parvaiz Ahmed Shah, Abdul Ahad Reshi, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Mudassir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Yasin Butt and Bilal Ahmed Lone and shifting them to Hiranagar and Kathua jails in Jammu.

He termed it frustration of the occupation authorities. “The police and other men in uniform have unleashed a reign of terror across the territory and the so-called administration has broken all records of tyranny,” he said, adding that the jails and interrogation centres have been filled with innocent people and many have been shifted to jails outside the Kashmir Valley.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said India and its collaborators should stop violating fundamental rights of Kashmiri people as India is a signatory to the UN charter which makes its every member responsible for people’s rights. India should take concrete steps for resolution of the Kashmir dispute instead of using oppressive measures against the Kashmiris.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said, India under a well-thought-out plan was pushing the youth towards the wall and was using every cheap tactic to suppress the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people but would never succeed in its nefarious designs

The senior APHC leader appealed to the world human rights organizations particularly the UN Human Rights Council and the International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the arbitrary and illegal acts of Indian forces in the occupied territory.

