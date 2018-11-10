KU holds seminar in Srinagar to commemorate Allama Iqbal

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a seminar commemorating the poet of East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, was held at the University of Kashmir in Srinagar under the auspices of Iqbal Institute of Culture.

The vice-chancellor of the University, Prof Talat Ahmed, in his presidential address said that the thought and philosophy of Iqbal was relevant for all times to come and more work needed to be done to make the young generation aware about his contribution and his universal vision which transcended all barriers of geography and language.

Assuring full administrative support to the institute so that more and more research is conducted on various dimensions of Iqbal’s thought, Prof Talat said, “Imbibing the model of Iqbal is need of the time to make this world a better place to live in.”

Former Director of Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy, Prof Bashir Nehvi, in his address said that Iqbal’s philosophical thought would remain relevant in the ages to come. “Iqbal had a fore-vision not only about the place where he lived but all his predictions on east and west are coming crystallized in the present times,” he added.

Prof Nehvi’s book, ‘Sarhad-i-idrak’ and ‘Difa-e-Iqbal’ of Prof Rafiabadi were also released on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...