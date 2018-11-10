Police raid on Samad Inqilabi’s residence denounced

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir has said that the Indian police on Friday night raided the residence of party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in Pattan area of Baramulla district and vandalized the household goods.

A spokesman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the police conducted the raid during the intervening night of November 9 and 10 when Abdul Samad Inqilabi was not at home. He said that the party chairman was released a few days ago from the illegal detention. The spokesman strongly denounced the police action, terming it as the worst example of state terrorism.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement in Srinagar said that New Delhi had failed to break the resolve of the Kashmiris despite killing lacs of people since 1947. He said, “New Delhi jailed leaders like National Front Chairman Nayeem Khan to create a political vacuum. However, the Kashmiri youngsters have taken the charge and are leading from the front.”

The spokesman urged India to take steps towards settlement of the Kashmir dispute by holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiri people express their political will.

