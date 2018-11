Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), keeping in view the importance of month of Rabi-ul-Awal, is organizing a Seerat Conference on November 18 at 10:30am at Hyderpora in Srinagar.

The APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and other noted personalities including religious and political leaders are scheduled to speak in the Seerat conference.

The APHC has appealed to the people to grace the occasion with their participation.

Like this: Like Loading...