Shutdown, demos, clashes in Pulwama against killing of youth

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, amid complete shutdown, massive anti-India demonstrations erupted in Pulwama district following the killing of two youth by Indian troops, today.

Forceful demonstrations started in Pulwama town as the news about the killing of the youth, Liyaqat Ahmed Wani and Wajid-ul-Islam, spread. Angry youth pelted stones at the Indian police and troops to vent their anger against the killings. The troops fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. The clashes were going on when this news was filed.

Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown is being observed in the main town and other parts of the district to mourn the killing of the youth. All shops and business establishments are closed while transport is off the road. The occupation authorities have ordered suspension of class work at Government Degree College, Pulwama, to prevent students from staging demonstrations over the killing. The authorities have also snapped mobile internet service in the district amid fears of escalation in the protests.

On the other hand, complete strike is also being observed in Tral town of the district, today, against the killing of a youth by Indian troops. All shops, business establishments, government and private offices remain closed while transport is off the road in Tral and its adjoining areas. The troops had killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganai Gund area of Tral, yesterday.

