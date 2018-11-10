Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of two youth, Liyaqat Ahmed and Wajid-ul-Islam, who were martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district, today.

Thousands of people assembled in the native Bellow and Babhar areas of Liyaqat Ahmed and Wajid-ul-Islam this afternoon after their dead bodies were handed over by Indian police to the families for final rites.

Emotional scenes were witnessed from the spot after the bodies of Liyaqat and Wajid were lifted towards their respective graveyards in Bellow and Babhara areas. The bodies of the martyred youth were carried by mourners in processions amidst vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were offered for the martyred youth due to the huge rush of people from Pulwama and other districts of south Kashmir.

Liyaqat Ahmed and Wajid-ul-Islam were martyred by Indian troops early this morning during a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of Pulwama district.

