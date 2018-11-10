Troops martyr 2 more youth in occupied Kashmir

Thousands attend funeral prayers of slain youth

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops killed the youth, Liyaqat Ahmed Wani and Wajid-ul-Islam during a cordon and search operation in Tikken area of the district. The troops had killed another youth in Tral area of the same district, yesterday.

The killing of Liyaqat and Wajid led to massive anti-India demonstrations in main Pulwama town. Indian troops and police personnel fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama town, Tral and other areas of the district against the killing of the youth.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth, Liyaqat Ahmed and Wajid-ul-Islam, in their native Bellow and Babhar areas in the district. The bodies of the martyred youth were carried by mourners in processions amidst vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were offered for the martyred youth due to the huge rush of people from Pulwama and other districts of south Kashmir. The occupation authorities had suspended internet services in the district and ordered suspension of class work at Government Degree College, Pulwama.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in their statements in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred in Pulwama. They said that India’s unrealistic approach towards the Kashmir dispute was the main cause of bloodshed in the occupied territory. Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Democratic Freedom Party and the Chairman of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin, in their statements also paid homage to the martyred youth.

Meanwhile, the students of Central University of Kashmir in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar staged a protest march, today, to press the demand for release of their fellow students arrested by the Indian police.

Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned raid on the residence of party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in Pattan area of Baramulla district and vandalizing of household goods by Indian police, last night. Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a meeting in Srinagar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairman, Nisar Hussain Rathar, at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

In Brussels, Kashmiri representative and the Chairperson of International Muslim Women’s Union, Shamim Shawl, addressing a seminar highlighted the plight of the widows and half-widows of occupied Kashmir. The seminar “Widows of all ages: Discrimination and abuse. What can the EU do?” was hosted by the Member of the European Parliament from the UK, Julie Ward, at the European Parliament.

