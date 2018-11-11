AS Dulat optimistic about Kashmir settlement

London, November 11 (KMS): Former chief of Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AS Dulat, has expressed the hope about the settlement of the Kashmir dispute through talks between Pakistan and India.

Dulat made these remarks at an event organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) around changing the narratives within the India-Pakistan bilateral context in London.

“We should talk and never stop talking. I remain optimistic on a solution in Kashmir,” said Dulat.

Congress party spokesperson Manish Tewari explained that the aim of the London event was to explore the building blocks of a narrative which can correct perceptions that India and Pakistan have about each other.

“There is a feeling that confidence building measures and the creation of a positive narrative have to precede conflict resolution. It is a step by step process and every incremental step would then add up to a whole,” he said.

