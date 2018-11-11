Indian forces committing gross HR violations in IOK: JKLF

London, November 11 (KMS): The head of diplomatic bureau of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Professor Zafar Khan has said that Indian forces are committing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Professor Zafar Khan was talking to officials of British Foreign Office from the South Asian Department during a meeting in London.

Earlier, Professor Zafar Khan accompanied by Mahmoud-ul-Hassan arrived at British Foreign Office in London where they held a meeting with senior officials of the Foreign Office.

The JKLF diplomatic bureau chief, while expressing concern over the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, said that use of lethal force by Indian troops, especially in the rural areas of Kashmir valley like Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Tral, Bejbihara, Bandipora and Ganderbal had put the lives and basic human rights of humans living in Kashmir to jeopardy.

The JKLF leaders informed the officials that under cordon and search operations, soldiers enter homes and subject residents to violent beatings, and treat especially women in most undignified manner during the systematic and planned violent militarized aggression against the civilian population.

JKLF bureau chief told British officials that Indian forces were using unprecedented military violence against civil population in Kashmir and were thus overstretching the population’s restraint. He said that Indian government wanted to justify its violence against the population under the pretext of so-called democracy and peace but its sole aim was to put the people of Kashmir into submission.

The JKLF delegation said political leaders like Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik are on daily basis arrested or put under house arrest and are not let free to meet people anywhere in their own land.

