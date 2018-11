Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, today, martyred one more Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Handwara area of Kupwara district.

Police while confirming the killing of the youth said that his identity could not be ascertained, as yet. The area has been cordoned off and searches are going on in the area till last reports came in.

