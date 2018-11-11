JI IOK condemns arrest of 2 university students

Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jamaat-e-Islami has condemned the arrest of two students of Central University Kashmir (CUK) from Nowgam in Srinagar and demanded their immediate release.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Spokesman advocate Zahid Ali in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “During the last night, the troops picked up two students, Suhail Ahmad and Muhammad Ismael, from their rented accommodation in Nowgam without informing the authorities of Central University Kashmir (CUK) where the both are studying in the department of political science.”

He said, “These arrests seem to be a part of well-designed plan to deter the youth of Kashmir from continuing their higher studies and to push them towards extremism. Their families have neither been informed of their arrest nor the grounds thereof which is a blatant violation of the human rights happening unfortunately only in the Valley.”

The Jamaat vehemently condemned the intimidation of students studying in and outside the Valley in different educational institutions by the Indian agencies,” advocate Zahid said.

He demanded unconditional release of detained students and expressed solidarity with their families.

