Killing, arrest spree in IOK denounced

Indian troops martyr youth in Handwara

Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has condemned the ongoing spree of killing and arrest by Indian forces in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that killings, arrests and unleashing of fear among masses would further deteriorate the already volatile situation in the territory. He urged India to understand the reality that the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir could not be written off from the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people with brute force, and asked New Delhi for resolving the dispute as per Kashmiris’ aspirations. Sehrai expressed anguish over the inhuman and brazen torturing of the residents of Alastang Shuhaama area of Gandarbal and ransacking and vandalism of the properties by the Indian forces under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Handwara area of Kupwara district, today. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a large number of youth took to the streets in Murran area of Pulwama against the ongoing search operation in adjoining Sheikhpora area. Clashes broke out when forces’ personnel used force on the protesters in the area.

Complete shutdown was observed on the second consecutive day, today, in Pulwama and Tral areas of South Kashmir against the recent killings. All shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the roads. Two youth, Liyaquat Muneer Wani and Wajidul Islam of Bhabhar were killed by Indian troops at Tikuna in Pulwama. A third youth was martyred in Tral town of the district on Friday.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders in their separate statements paid glorious tributes to the martyred youth, Liyaquat Muneer Wani and Wajidul Islam. Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Islamic Political Party Chairman visited the residences of the martyrs in Pulwama and extended condolences to their families.

Indian police lodged an FIR, 16 years after the custodial killing of a civilian, Abdul Hameed Ganai, by Indian troops in Ganderbal district. Ganai was killed on 11th of September 2003 and was dubbed as militant, but later investigations proved that he was an innocent civilian and was killed in Indian army’s custody.

On the other hand, the BJP-led Indian government has started using its National Investigating Agency to arrest Kashmiri students studying in different states of India on false charges to portray the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to self-determination as terrorism. In latest such bid, three Kashmiri students arrested by Indian police from different educational institutions in Punjab were handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...