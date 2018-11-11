Police lodge FIR in civilian killing case after 16 years

Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police lodged an FIR into the killing of a civilian, Abdul Hameed Ganai, who was killed in custody by Indian troops after being dubbed as a militant and it was later proved that he was an innocent civilian.

The police also sought details of some Central Reserve Police Force officials, who are now retired, for examination and corroborating the other evidence to prove Ganai’s custodial killing. The deceased was a resident of Ganderbal district.

Abdul Hameed Ganai was killed on September 11, 2003 in Ganderbal district and a petition was filed in the Human Rights Commission of the territory by the brother of the killed person, Abdul Rasheed Ganai, and human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in 2013.

The police had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing and it was later found that Hameed Ganai was a civilian who was killed in custody, the petitioner said.

According to the police reply filed before the Commission, it is submitted that the report had been sought from SHO concerned which revealed that the police station, Kangan, received a letter from Ganderbal DPO along with enclosures of Assistance Superintendent of Police for registration of an FIR into the custodial killing of one Abdul Hameed Ganai of Ganderbal and accordingly case was registered in Kangan police station.

The reply reads that the correspondence had been made with the 65 battalion of CRPF seeking particulars of some officials who have proceeded on voluntary retirements and who are examined regarding the incident.

The petitioner, while expressing satisfaction over the lodging of FIR said, “I am hopeful that those personnel who killed innocent Ganai in custody will be brought to justice. I hope justice will be delivered to the Ganai’s family.”

