Sehrai pays tributes to martyrs, denounces PSAs on youth

Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid rich tributes to the youth who were martyred by Indian troops in Tral and Pulwama areas.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Our youth are laying down their lives for the Kashmir cause and their mission would be taken to its logical end.” He condemned the ongoing arrest spree across the Valley. “Arrests and unleashing fear among masses would only further deteriorate the situation. New Delhi must understand this simple reality that Kashmir dispute will not be written off from the pages of history by using brute force to suppress the voice of people,” Sehrai added.

He strongly condemned the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act on youth including Shahid Ahmed Tantray, Waseem Meraj, Suhail Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Umar Dar, Parvez Ahmed Shah, Abdul Ahad Reshi, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Mudasir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Yaseen But, and Bilal Ahmed Lone in Baramulla, Bandipora and Islamabad districts and their shifting to Hiranagar and Kahua jails in Jammu region.

