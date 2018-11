Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown is being observed on second straight, today, in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district against the killing of a youth by Indian troops.

All shops and business establishments are closed while public transport is off the road. The youth, Anwar, was martyred by the troops in Darganaie Gund village of Tral on Friday.

Meanwhile, the troops laid siege to Dardsara village of Tral in South Kashmir.

