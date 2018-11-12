CUK students protest for release of fellow students

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) staged a protest in Srinagar, today, to press for the release of fellow students, detained by the Indian forces during a night raid last week.

Dozens of students of the university staged the protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar to demand the release of Suhail Ahmad and Muhammad Ismail, residents of Shopian and Baramulla, respectively.

The students were holding placards with messages like “no class till release” and “Justice delayed is justice denied”.

“Both the students are innocent, how can they be militants when they regularly attended their classes at the university’, said Adil Farooq, a university student.

“Under pressure from the administration, the university has suspended our classes, but this will not stop us from protesting,” he added.

The students said that Suhail and Ismail were arrested from their rental accommodation outside the university on Friday night following which the students blocked the Nowgam highway in protest. “We met the authorities concerned who assured that the students will be released but nothing was done, he said.

The students threatened of intensifying protests if their detained mates were not released immediately

