Gilani gets medical check-up in Srinagar hospital

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani, today, was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for a medical check-up after he complained of chest pain.

Reports said that he was immediately taken to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences after he complained of a severe chest pain. Reports said he underwent some medical tests and calibration of the pacemaker in the hospital. However, he was taken back soon after some necessary checkups.

It is pertinent to mention here that the octogenarian leader is undergoing illegal house detention since 2010, when he led a mass uprising, at his hometown, Hyderpora, Srinagar.

