India committing worst crimes in IOK: JKPM

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, has said that the aim of Jammu massacre was to convert the Muslim majority Jammu region into a Muslim minority area.

Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing a party meeting, which was held in Rajouri to pay tributes to the Martyrs of Jammu deplored the international community’s silence over such a large-scale massacre by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh and Hindu extremist groups. He said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Jammu was to continue their mission till its logical conclusion.

Mir Shahid Saleem said that the killing of around three hundred thousand people in less than one week had failed to find any parallel in the history. He said India is committing worst crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

Others who addressed the meeting included Chaudhry Irfan Anjum, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Basharat Hussain, Abdul Rasheed, Rashid Chaudhry and Sarwar Mirza.

Like this: Like Loading...