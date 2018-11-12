Indian govt, media in cahoots to defame Kashmiris

New Delhi, November 12 (KMS): How Indian government and its media are colluding with each other to defame the people of Jammu and Kashmir can be gauged from the fact that if a Kashmiri is stopped and questioned by police as a routine matter, the media next day portrays him as a terrorist without any proof.

The latest such incident happened when Indian police picked up four businessmen because of their Kashmiri origin a day before on Diwali on November 7 in Ludhiana city of Punjab, but what shocked these Kashmiris was when they were defamed and branded as terrorists by a section of Indian media in news reports appeared on next day.

These four men told media that this had not only impacted their credibility in business circles but also affected their families back home. “On Tuesday evening around 8:30, police arrived to the rented residence of four men identified as Parvez Ahmad Lone (33), Jahangir Ahmad Mir (22), Naseer Ahmad Lone (24) and Mohammad Yousuf Lone (41), in Rarri Mohalla in Ludhiana, and picked them up for the questioning. The four men in Kashmir belong to Punzwa village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district,” a report published in Indian Express said.

Parvez Ahmad Lone, who runs Lone Textile Emporium, dealing in blankets, shawls and other hosiery goods in Ludhiana, told the newspaper, “The police came around 8:30 pm with one photograph and a call recording. They searched our premises and then asked for our cook, Jahangir, who had reportedly called some policeman in Kashmir due to which police grew suspicious. They asked us to accompany them. We were taken to Sadar police station where we were asked if Jahangir has any links with militants. We clarified that there is no such thing and after some routine questioning regarding our business and other details back home, we were released around 1 am.”

Lone, however, said the four were shocked Wednesday morning when they read some newspaper reports claiming that Ludhiana police had arrested four “terrorists” and weapons were recovered from them.

Naseer Ahmad Lone (24) is a student at a private university in Jalandhar and was home when police picked him, the report mentioned.

Mohammad Yousuf Lone is an accountant. Mohammad Yousuf Lone said, “If we are terrorists, then are Ludhiana businessmen supplying goods to terrorists since years? Next day, it was written that four militants were arrested with weapons while there was not an iota of truth in it. We cooperated with the police in every way,” the newspaper reported.

The newspaper even quoting police chief, Surendra Lamba as having confirmed, “We stand by our initial statement that it was routine verification process ahead of Diwali as a precautionary measure for security reasons. We never arrested anyone. All news reports saying that four Kashmiri militants have been arrested were published without any confirmation from our side without any police statement. We had only questioned them for some details and they were released later.”

